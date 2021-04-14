QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $138.77 during the day while it closed the day at $137.30. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Qualcomm Completes Acquisition of NUVIA.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has completed its acquisition of the world-class CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for $1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.

“The world-class NUVIA team enhances our CPU roadmap, extending Qualcomm’s leading technology position with the Windows, Android and Chrome ecosystems,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO-Elect, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The broad support of this acquisition from across industries validates the opportunity we have to provide differentiated products with leading CPU performance and power efficiency, as on-demand computing increases in the 5G era.”.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QCOM stock has declined by -12.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.95% and lost -9.87% year-on date.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $155.72 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 9221737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $171.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $150 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 150 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.24, while it was recorded at 139.02 for the last single week of trading, and 129.64 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 24.48%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118,202 million, or 77.40% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,616,214, which is approximately 0.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,999,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.82 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,137 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 59,011,832 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 59,427,624 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 742,464,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,904,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 337 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,576,594 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,706 shares during the same period.