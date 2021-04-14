NovoCure Limited [NVCR] Revenue clocked in at $494.40 million, up 14.04% YTD: What’s Next?

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] gained 49.63% or 65.45 points to close at $197.33 with a heavy trading volume of 16568162 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Zai Lab Partner Novocure Announces Update on Phase 3 Pivotal LUNAR Trial of Tumor Treating Fields in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Pre-specified interim analysis concluded with favorable recommendation to continue the LUNAR trial.

DMC stated accrual to 534 patients is likely unnecessary and possibly unethical for patients randomized to control arm and recommended a shortened trial.

It opened the trading session at $198.01, the shares rose to $218.09 and dropped to $179.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVCR points out that the company has recorded 42.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 704.85K shares, NVCR reached to a volume of 16568162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $154.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 12.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 241.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVCR stock

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.29. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 42.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.31 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.93, while it was recorded at 145.10 for the last single week of trading, and 124.13 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.23 and a Gross Margin at +78.54. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.58. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of $19,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovoCure Limited posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCR.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

There are presently around $9,777 million, or 72.70% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,627,554, which is approximately -3.302% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,261,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NVCR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.09 billion in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 7,070,282 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 6,073,212 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 60,992,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,135,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,379,408 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,986,703 shares during the same period.