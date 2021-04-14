MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $4.50

MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ: MVIS] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $12.91 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2021 that MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, announced that Yalon Farhi will not stand for re-election to the board of directors and will step down when his current term expires at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

Yalon Farhi joined the Board in September 2016 and is stepping down to pursue personal business interests. Farhi, a Colonel in the Israeli Defense Forces (reserves), has served as a motivational lecturer and educator at Bnei-David Institutions, a pre-army and post-army educational program in Israel and has served on the board of directors of DarioHealth Corp., a provider of digital health services and dynaCERT, Inc. a Canadian company that provides carbon reduction technology for internal combustion engines.

MicroVision Inc. represents 148.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.03 billion with the latest information. MVIS stock price has been found in the range of $12.55 to $13.376.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.70M shares, MVIS reached a trading volume of 6903409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for MicroVision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2015, representing the official price target for MicroVision Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on MVIS stock. On March 07, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for MVIS shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroVision Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 654.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 215.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, MVIS shares dropped by -26.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5838.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.17, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.18 and a Gross Margin at +54.76. MicroVision Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -441.23.

Return on Total Capital for MVIS is now -172.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, MVIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] managed to generate an average of -$262,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.MicroVision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroVision Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroVision Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $294 million, or 14.50% of MVIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,606,623, which is approximately 12.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,438,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.48 million in MVIS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $27.71 million in MVIS stock with ownership of nearly 160.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroVision Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ:MVIS] by around 10,219,668 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 573,187 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,966,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,759,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVIS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,512,970 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 154,676 shares during the same period.