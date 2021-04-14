Market cap of Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] reaches 39.96M – now what?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] closed the trading session at $1.53 on 04/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.52, while the highest price level was $1.63. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Safe-T and Thales Offer Zero Trust Solution to Help Organizations Control and Secure Access to Applications.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced the availability of a joint Zero Trust Access solution between its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd. and Thales, designed to help organizations address their remote access scenarios with a simple and secure solution.

Organizations around the globe face a wide range of remote access requirements, such as:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.75 percent and weekly performance of 4.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, SFET reached to a volume of 1420681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74.

SFET stock trade performance evaluation

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, SFET shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6972, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3954 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.38 and a Gross Margin at +43.14. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.56.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.09. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] managed to generate an average of -$481,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 43,752, which is approximately 144.972% of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 24,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 84,570 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 53,226 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,678 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600 shares during the same period.