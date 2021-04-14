Market cap of Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] reaches 1.25B – now what?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] slipped around -0.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.20 at the close of the session, down -4.76%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Romeo Power, Inc. – RMO.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Freq” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Romeo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Romeo Power Inc. stock is now -59.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.82 and lowest of $8.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.90, which means current price is +19.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.91M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 8520789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.12. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -33.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $100 million, or 9.10% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,097,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.09 million in RMO stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $9.2 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 9,331,917 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,985,683 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,452,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,865,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,197,377 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,149,669 shares during the same period.