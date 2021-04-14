Market cap of MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] reaches 7.90B – now what?

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] traded at a high on 04/13/21, posting a 18.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $848.54. The company report on February 24, 2021 that MicroStrategy Acquires Additional 19,452 Bitcoins for $1.026 Billion.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 19,452 bitcoins for approximately $1.026 billion in cash at an average price of approximately $52,765 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of February 24, 2021, the Company holds an aggregate of approximately 90,531 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.171 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $23,985 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1688172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MicroStrategy Incorporated stands at 8.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.59%.

The market cap for MSTR stock reached $7.90 billion, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 5.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.11K shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 1688172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $625.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $850, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MSTR stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MSTR shares from 200 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 64.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 158.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MSTR stock performed recently?

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 415.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 595.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 771.89, while it was recorded at 724.82 for the last single week of trading, and 363.97 for the last 200 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +80.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.15. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] managed to generate an average of -$3,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

There are presently around $4,614 million, or 87.10% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,182,073, which is approximately -1.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 845,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $607.48 million in MSTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $554.77 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 1,704,918 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 2,073,229 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 2,645,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,423,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 614,509 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 558,687 shares during the same period.