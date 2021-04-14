Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 42.51M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] loss -6.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Company Provides Corporate Update and Overview of Growth Plans.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops science-based, clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and diagnostic products, announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. represents 24.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.51 million with the latest information. GHSI stock price has been found in the range of $1.73 to $1.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 1027712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for GHSI stock

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.31. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6122, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4638 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -449.89 and a Gross Margin at -6.47. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -453.56.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -78.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.11. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$659,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 508,881, which is approximately 7.375% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 72,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GHSI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $95000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 80,811 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 131,741 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 521,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 103,581 shares during the same period.