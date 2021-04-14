Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 2.09B – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] loss -29.62% on the last trading session, reaching $13.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Highlights.

Canaan Inc. represents 156.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.09 billion with the latest information. CAN stock price has been found in the range of $12.05 to $18.6755.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.16M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 60087687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.57. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -63.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 567.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 310.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.04 and a Gross Margin at -37.10. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.72.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -98.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -222.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.74. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$449,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

22 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 8,134,132 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,704,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,201,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,321,949 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,283 shares during the same period.