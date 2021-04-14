Market cap of AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] reaches 271.47M – now what?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] loss -9.60% on the last trading session, reaching $8.76 price per share at the time.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. represents 28.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $271.47 million with the latest information. ASTS stock price has been found in the range of $8.52 to $9.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 2202557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ASTS stock

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.48. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -36.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.80 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]

There are presently around $112 million, or 54.80% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 2,277,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,514,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.27 million in ASTS stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $11.16 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 6,821,298 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,306,951 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,361,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,766,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,479,051 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,324,199 shares during the same period.