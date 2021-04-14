Market Analysts see Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a high on 04/13/21, posting a 9.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.05. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Royal Blood to Perform at Roblox’s 2021 Bloxy Awards.

The UK rock band, in collaboration with Warner Records, will appear as avatars for a premiere performance of their new single “Limbo”, among other top songs.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform bringing millions of people together through play, announced that the British rock duo, Royal Blood, will perform a three-song virtual concert during the 2021 Bloxy Awards. The Bloxy Awards, Roblox’s celebration of the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players, will take place on March 27th at Noon PDT on the Roblox Platform. The concert, produced in collaboration with Warner Records, will mark the first live performance of Royal Blood’s new single, “Limbo.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17852924 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 7.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.31%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $44.50 billion, with 542.34 million shares outstanding and 199.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.44M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 17852924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.16.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX], while it was recorded at 73.67 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 60.67% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 17,245, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in RBLX stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 29,658 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,658 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.