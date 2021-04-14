Market Analysts see Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] falling to $160. Time to buy?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$2.16. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team for the Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

Up to 400 million doses of the Company’s single-shot vaccine candidate will be made available to African Union member states.

Availability of the vaccine is subject to national regulatory approvals.

A sum of 18408772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.04M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $159.93 and dropped to a low of $156.53 until finishing in the latest session at $159.48.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.0. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $185.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.81, while it was recorded at 161.79 for the last single week of trading, and 152.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.11 and a Gross Margin at +71.22. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JNJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 8.14%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $291,718 million, or 69.90% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 227,946,104, which is approximately -0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 188,510,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.47 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.27 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -3.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,807 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 58,043,717 shares. Additionally, 1,222 investors decreased positions by around 57,971,762 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 1,688,724,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,804,740,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 328 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,487,834 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,381,221 shares during the same period.