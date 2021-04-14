Loop Capital lifts Baidu Inc. [BIDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] jumped around 2.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $216.56 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Baidu Announces Pricing of Global Offering.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 95,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$252.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of eight ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$260.01 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7534 to US$1.00. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Offer Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on March 23, 2021 under the stock code “9888.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$23,940 million. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from March 17, 2021 until 30 days thereafter, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 14,250,000 new Class A ordinary shares at the Offer Price.

Baidu Inc. stock is now 0.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIDU Stock saw the intraday high of $217.39 and lowest of $207.6948 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 354.82, which means current price is +24.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 9177622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $348.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $325, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 165 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 15.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.83.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 263.79, while it was recorded at 219.83 for the last single week of trading, and 177.46 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.55%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $40,483 million, or 68.00% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,749,733, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,512,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.06 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -1.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 34,224,735 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 24,361,650 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 128,351,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,938,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,186,020 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,492,376 shares during the same period.