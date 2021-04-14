Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] moved up 5.78: Why It’s Important

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.32 at the close of the session, up 5.78%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Longeveron Announces Positive Results of Phase I Clinical Study of Lomecel-B Cell Therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Study meets primary safety endpoint; positive secondary efficacy assessments support potential benefit from Lomecel-B.

Decline in cognitive function slower in patients who received low-dose Lomecel-B as compared with placebo.

Compared to the average trading volume of 827.24K shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 18734698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.67.

How has LGVN stock performed recently?

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN], while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.49. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.09.

Return on Total Capital for LGVN is now -51.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.61. Additionally, LGVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] managed to generate an average of -$310,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 5,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.