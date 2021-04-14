Jefferies slashes price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] – find out why.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SUPN] closed the trading session at $31.29 on 04/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.26, while the highest price level was $31.42. The company report on April 3, 2021 that Supernus Announces FDA Approval of Qelbree™ (SPN-812) for the Treatment of ADHD.

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) represents the first novel non-stimulant treatment for ADHD in a decade.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Supernus plans to make Qelbree available in the U.S. in 2Q 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.36 percent and weekly performance of 7.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 594.30K shares, SUPN reached to a volume of 1518502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPN shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SUPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUPN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

SUPN stock trade performance evaluation

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, SUPN shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.84, while it was recorded at 28.79 for the last single week of trading, and 24.18 for the last 200 days.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.39.

Return on Total Capital for SUPN is now 16.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.93. Additionally, SUPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] managed to generate an average of $225,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 1.69%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,912,801, which is approximately -1.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,298,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.19 million in SUPN stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $87.27 million in SUPN stock with ownership of nearly -2.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SUPN] by around 4,738,813 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,272,632 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,034,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,046,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,102 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 915,645 shares during the same period.