H.C. Wainwright lifts Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intrusion Inc. [NASDAQ: INTZ] closed the trading session at $28.25 on 04/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.50, while the highest price level was $28.7737. The company report on April 13, 2021 that INTRUSION Q1 2021 Results Surpass Expectations.

Company secures new customers and channel partners, strengthens executive bench to continue growth trajectory.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, announced that it finished the first quarter of 2021 surpassing expectations. Highlights from the quarter include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.33 percent and weekly performance of 8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 203.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.73K shares, INTZ reached to a volume of 1312723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTZ shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

INTZ stock trade performance evaluation

Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.65. With this latest performance, INTZ shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 761.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.55 and a Gross Margin at +59.07. Intrusion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.47.

Return on Total Capital for INTZ is now -54.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.21. Additionally, INTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] managed to generate an average of -$103,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Intrusion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 17.10% of INTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,519, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.60% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 316,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 million in INTZ stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $7.25 million in INTZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intrusion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Intrusion Inc. [NASDAQ:INTZ] by around 2,191,806 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,191,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTZ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,806 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.