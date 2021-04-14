Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] is 7.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GLSI] price plunged by -26.96 percent to reach at -$14.45. The company report on April 12, 2021 that REPEAT/Greenwich LifeSciences Presents Phase IIb Poster, Published April 10th at 2021 AACR Annual Meeting, Showing GP2 Immune Response Peaked at 6 Months, Resulting in 100% Disease Free Survival from Recurring Breast Cancer.

Poster published on April 10th at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting shows the GP2 final 5 year immune response data from the Phase IIb clinical trial, concluding that GP2 immunotherapy generated GP2-specific immune responses leading to promising clinical benefit, thus supporting GP2’s mechanism of action.

The corresponding abstract can be viewed at the bottom of this press release and the full poster, Figures 1-3, and an audio track of the poster can be accessed or downloaded from the Clinical Trial tab of the Company website: https://greenwichlifesciences.com/clinical-trials/#Phase-IIb-AACR. The audio track, given by Dr. Jaye Thompson, Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, can be directly played here: https://greenwichlifesciences.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Thompson-Ph2-AACR-2021.m4a.

A sum of 1426896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 638.45K shares. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. shares reached a high of $47.49 and dropped to a low of $38.04 until finishing in the latest session at $39.15.

The one-year GLSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.8. The average equity rating for GLSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLSI shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is set at 7.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

GLSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, GLSI shares gained by 43.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 699.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 48.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.98.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.40 and a Current Ratio set at 27.40.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 0.90% of GLSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,296, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in GLSI stocks shares; and SKYOAK WEALTH, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in GLSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GLSI] by around 111,277 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLSI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,674 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.