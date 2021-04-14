For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] loss -4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $6.68 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Development.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, announced that it will present at a virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Analyst, on March 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will participate along with members of the Ocugen Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board to discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine development. Topics will include:.

Ocugen Inc. represents 188.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. OCGN stock price has been found in the range of $6.66 to $7.0799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.68M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 10971100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29268.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1871.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2047.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $97 million, or 7.70% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,074,993, which is approximately 22.016% of the company’s market cap and around 2.86% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,225,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.87 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.13 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 123.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 3,866,584 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 3,189,065 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,475,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,530,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,313,244 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 42,173 shares during the same period.