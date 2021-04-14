Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL] moved up 12.68: Why It’s Important

Dragon Victory International Limited [NASDAQ: LYL] price surged by 12.68 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on June 28, 2020 that Dragon Victory International Limited Announce Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announce that it has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. As previously announced, Dragon Victory International Limited had been notified by Nasdaq that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

On June 24, 2020, Nasdaq provided confirmation to the Company that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from June 10, 2020 to June 23, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

A sum of 60968442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Dragon Victory International Limited shares reached a high of $2.02 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragon Victory International Limited is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, LYL shares dropped by -21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0809, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0346 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL] shares currently have an operating margin of -29043.72. Dragon Victory International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19417.72.

Return on Total Capital for LYL is now -25.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.80. Additionally, LYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dragon Victory International Limited [LYL] managed to generate an average of -$67,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Dragon Victory International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of LYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYL stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 54,688, which is approximately 162.004% of the company’s market cap and around 49.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 47,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in LYL stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in LYL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Dragon Victory International Limited [NASDAQ:LYL] by around 104,400 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,176 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,585 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.