Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] Stock trading around $35.27 per share: What’s Next?

Digimarc Corporation [NASDAQ: DMRC] price surged by 21.91 percent to reach at $6.34. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Digimarc Announces Retirement of Bruce Davis and Appointment of Riley McCormack as CEO.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform, announced the retirement of Bruce Davis as Digimarc’s President and Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman and member of Digimarc’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Riley McCormack, a current member and Lead Director of the Digimarc Board, has been appointed as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective, and will remain as a director of the Company.

Davis’s retirement from management and the board is unrelated to the company’s financial reporting and business performance, nor was his decision to leave due to any disagreement with the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

A sum of 1327527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 156.89K shares. Digimarc Corporation shares reached a high of $37.33 and dropped to a low of $31.75 until finishing in the latest session at $35.27.

The one-year DMRC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.96. The average equity rating for DMRC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMRC shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digimarc Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Digimarc Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digimarc Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

DMRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, DMRC shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.58, while it was recorded at 30.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digimarc Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.93. Digimarc Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.33.

Return on Total Capital for DMRC is now -45.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.95. Additionally, DMRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] managed to generate an average of -$216,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Digimarc Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

DMRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digimarc Corporation posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digimarc Corporation go to 20.00%.

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $197 million, or 44.30% of DMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 829,722, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 760,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.0 million in DMRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.71 million in DMRC stock with ownership of nearly 15.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digimarc Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Digimarc Corporation [NASDAQ:DMRC] by around 792,472 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,118,523 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,883,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,794,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMRC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,062 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,603 shares during the same period.