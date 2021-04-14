Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 120.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.69%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Lucid Motors to Go Public in Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, Bolstering Lucid’s Vision to Redefine Luxury, Performance and Efficiency in the Sustainable Electric Vehicle Market.

– Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience.

– Transaction provides additional growth capital as Lucid brings the over 500-mile range Lucid Air luxury electric sedan to market and expands rapidly to offer a broad range of electric vehicle products powered by Lucid’s proprietary electric powertrain technology.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.76 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.06M shares, CCIV stock reached a trading volume of 15979237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 2.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CCIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.87, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Churchill Capital Corp IV Fundamentals:

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] Insider Position Details

107 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 79,093,378 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 22,737,017 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,043,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,873,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,628,218 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 7,683,178 shares during the same period.