BofA Securities lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] slipped around -1.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.93 at the close of the session, down -5.32%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Bed Bath And Beyond Launches “Home, Happier” Brand Campaign To Further Solidify Its Authority In The $180B Home Market.

Celebrating 50 years of Home, Bed Bath & Beyond Introduces New Brand Positioning to Guide the Next 50 Years and Beyond.

Embarking on its 50th year as a leading home expert, Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) is inviting customers to “Home, HappierTM” with a new brand campaign rooted in its purpose of inspiring customers and making it easy to feel at home. “Home, Happier” is an expression of Bed Bath & Beyond’s strategy to reinvent its business around the customer and is part of a comprehensive growth plan to further solidify itself as an authority in the $180 billion home market. “Home, Happier” will be brought to life throughout the omni-channel customer experience, both in-store or online, and through a new marketing campaign that inspires customers to celebrate the important role that home plays in their lives.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is now 57.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBBY Stock saw the intraday high of $29.97 and lowest of $27.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.90, which means current price is +57.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 7203142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $27.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 429.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.18 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.90%.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $4,480 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,181,494, which is approximately 20.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,901,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.59 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $374.3 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 31,846,467 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 23,676,964 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 96,336,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,859,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,241,976 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,592,325 shares during the same period.