Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain 118.83% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.50%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces Record Number of Presentations on Optical Genome Mapping and Structural Variation at the 2021 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting of the ACMG.

Sixteen talks and posters, fourteen of which are from US institutions, to be presented across all four of Bionano’s main target growth markets: prenatal, postnatal/constitutional genetics, blood cancers and solid tumor analysis.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced it largest presence to date at the 2021 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), which is being held in a virtual format from April 13-16, 2021. The meeting features a total of sixteen presentations by Saphyr customers and Bionano scientists, almost three times the number presented last year and nearly all based on work done in the United States.

Over the last 12 months, BNGO stock rose by 2032.91%. The one-year Bionano Genomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.39. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.94 billion, with 278.66 million shares outstanding and 276.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.81M shares, BNGO stock reached a trading volume of 19161870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 228.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.50. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -29.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 999.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2032.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

BNGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 4.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,132,899, which is approximately 28.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.37 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 53.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,164,861 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,277,817 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,088,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,530,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,109,100 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,152 shares during the same period.