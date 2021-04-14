Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] moved up 9.89: Why It’s Important

Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: AGC] closed the trading session at $15.33 on 04/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.80, while the highest price level was $15.98. The company report on April 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ – AGC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Altimeter Growth Corp. (“AGC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AGC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which AGC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Grab Holdings Inc. (“Grab”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, and result in Grab becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, AGC shareholders will retain ownership of only 1.3% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the AGC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.21 percent and weekly performance of 20.71 percent. The stock has performed 9.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 565.85K shares, AGC reached to a volume of 29099949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. is set at 1.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AGC stock trade performance evaluation

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altimeter Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]: Insider Ownership positions

26 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:AGC] by around 12,419,587 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,419,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,419,587 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.