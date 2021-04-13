Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is 385.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a low on 04/12/21, posting a -9.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.12. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Zomedica Announces First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma® Platform.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, yesterday recorded the first veterinarian sale of TRUFORMA® and officially entered commercialization.

“This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone,” commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70043846 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp. stands at 14.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.82%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $1.13 billion, with 972.02 million shares outstanding and 922.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.81M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 70043846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1117.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 729.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8718, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6336 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.00 and a Current Ratio set at 31.00.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $54 million, or 6.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,340,445, which is approximately 79.474% of the company’s market cap and around 2.65% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 12,254,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.72 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.47 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 20,273,996 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,856,670 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 22,921,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,052,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,027,490 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,017 shares during the same period.