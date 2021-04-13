Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] Stock trading around $6.96 per share: What’s Next?

Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ: WHLM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.97%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Wilhelmina International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Financial Results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

(in thousands).

Over the last 12 months, WHLM stock rose by 53.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.51 million, with 5.16 million shares outstanding and 3.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04K shares, WHLM stock reached a trading volume of 16726239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wilhelmina International Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

WHLM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.97. With this latest performance, WHLM shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wilhelmina International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.62 and a Gross Margin at +3.19. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.88.

Return on Total Capital for WHLM is now -14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, WHLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] managed to generate an average of -$70,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Wilhelmina International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 47.30% of WHLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHLM stocks are: CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. with ownership of 6,257, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in WHLM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in WHLM stock with ownership of nearly -71.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ:WHLM] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,983 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHLM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.