UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] moved down -7.77: Why It’s Important

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] closed the trading session at $18.41 on 04/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.00, while the highest price level was $20.88. The company report on April 7, 2021 that OTC Markets Group Adds Tiger Brokers as Distributor of Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced Tiger Brokers, a leading stock brokerage in Asia that allows customers to buy and sell stocks from all over the world, as a new distributor of OTC Markets’ Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes.

With this agreement, Tiger Broker’s clients now have convenient access to real-time depth of book pricing for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® market securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. This agreement increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to Tiger Broker’s platform of investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.86 percent and weekly performance of 8.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 250.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 71.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 11823201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $22.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 613.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +80.16. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 9.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126 million, or 5.80% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,365,502, which is approximately -2.521% of the company’s market cap and around 8.81% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,099,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.25 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $15.14 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 2,898,424 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,243,749 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,692,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,834,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,827,079 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 755,123 shares during the same period.