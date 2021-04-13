United States Steel Corporation [X] Stock trading around $21.23 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.80%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that United States Steel Corporation to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast will discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.

Over the last 12 months, X stock rose by 211.75%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.19. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.89 billion, with 268.78 million shares outstanding and 260.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.29M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 17908800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $18.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.80. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

X Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,883 million, or 51.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,584,496, which is approximately 11.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,527,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.33 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $192.36 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -12.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 29,178,797 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 17,138,609 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 89,492,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,809,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,835,591 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,138 shares during the same period.