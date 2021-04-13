U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] is 83.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [NASDAQ: GROW] closed the trading session at $9.98 on 04/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.87, while the highest price level was $12.30. The company report on March 19, 2021 that U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0050 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2021 and continuing through June 2021. The record dates are April 12, May 10 and June 14, and the payment dates will be April 26, May 24 and June 28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.18 percent and weekly performance of 12.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 289.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 439.74K shares, GROW reached to a volume of 1001292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Global Investors Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

GROW stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, GROW shares gained by 39.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 799.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.61. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.73.

Return on Total Capital for GROW is now -22.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.19. Additionally, GROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] managed to generate an average of -$194,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 37.40% of GROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROW stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 717,957, which is approximately -0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP, holding 688,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.87 million in GROW stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $6.24 million in GROW stock with ownership of nearly 13.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Global Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Global Investors Inc. [NASDAQ:GROW] by around 333,263 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 590,177 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,004,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,927,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROW stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,957 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,920 shares during the same period.