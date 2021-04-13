Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] – find out why.

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] price surged by 7.92 percent to reach at $4.84. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Signet Jewelers Raises First Quarter And Full Year Guidance.

Signet Jewelers Limited (“Signet”) (NYSE:SIG), the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, is increasing its Fiscal 2022 first quarter and full year guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Signet has seen stronger than expected conversion and average ticket values in the first quarter. The Company believes this topline strength is likely due to a combination of traction from strategic initiatives as well as tailwinds from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on the heels of vaccine rollouts – particularly during the Company’s guest appreciation events in late March.

A sum of 3188808 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Signet Jewelers Limited shares reached a high of $68.287 and dropped to a low of $63.01 until finishing in the latest session at $65.92.

The one-year SIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.45. The average equity rating for SIG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SIG stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 33 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.77. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 736.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.31, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 29.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Signet Jewelers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.20. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of -$700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Signet Jewelers Limited posted -1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,533 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 8,545,690, which is approximately 5.791% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,068,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.87 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $355.24 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 5,941,471 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 7,160,870 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 40,487,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,590,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,814 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,203,772 shares during the same period.