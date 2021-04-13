SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] Is Currently 13.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRP] closed the trading session at $1.91 on 04/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.70, while the highest price level was $1.9684. The company report on March 31, 2021 that SPAR Group Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020.

~ 4Q Earnings per Share Increased 425%~ 4Q Domestic Revenue Increased 11.9%~ Full Year Net Income Increased 39.2% to $3.4 Million.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.09 percent and weekly performance of 20.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 133.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 342.02K shares, SGRP reached to a volume of 1160851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPAR Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SGRP stock trade performance evaluation

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, SGRP shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6596, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0933 for the last 200 days.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.22 and a Gross Margin at +18.68. SPAR Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for SGRP is now 18.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.74. Additionally, SGRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] managed to generate an average of $173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.75.SPAR Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.20% of SGRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRP stocks are: RBF CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 894,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 143,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in SGRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in SGRP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPAR Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRP] by around 105,167 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 17,067 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,194,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,316,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,912 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,067 shares during the same period.