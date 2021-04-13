SOS Limited [SOS] Is Currently -4.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] closed the trading session at $5.02 on 04/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.84, while the highest price level was $5.86. The company report on April 13, 2021 that ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SOS Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SOS.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 1, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

SO WHAT: If you purchased SOS securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 239.19 percent and weekly performance of 5.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 165.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 165.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.31M shares, SOS reached to a volume of 78221572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 412.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -843.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SOS Limited [SOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.03% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 22,483, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP, holding 13,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $11000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 37,474 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 192,713 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 185,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,721 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 192,489 shares during the same period.