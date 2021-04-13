NIO Inc. [NIO] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $60

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $37.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, NIO Inc., Building 20, No. 56 AnTuo Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, 201804, People’s Republic of China.

NIO Inc. represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.78 billion with the latest information. NIO stock price has been found in the range of $36.76 to $38.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.01M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 53012663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $55.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $33 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80.30, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1291.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.65, while it was recorded at 38.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.35 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $17,817 million, or 36.20% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 107,907,768, which is approximately -0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,499,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.47 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 16.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 104,951,478 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 78,273,787 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 296,491,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,716,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,548,411 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 22,120,512 shares during the same period.