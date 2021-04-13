News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $8.72 billion, up 48.47% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on April 9, 2021 that News Corp Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Private Offering of $1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2029.

News Corporation (“News Corp”) announced the pricing of its private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $1 billion from the previously announced $750 million. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.875% per annum, payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, commencing November 15, 2021. The notes will mature on May 15, 2029. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on April 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Corp plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and working capital.

A sum of 2208606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. News Corporation shares reached a high of $26.95 and dropped to a low of $26.45 until finishing in the latest session at $26.68.

The one-year NWSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.56. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWSA stock. On July 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.09.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of -$54,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 49.01%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,998 million, or 98.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 59,319,632, which is approximately -9.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,245,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $810.91 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 23,449,907 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,844,669 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 331,453,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,748,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,092,949 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,821 shares during the same period.