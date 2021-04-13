Needham lifts Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] jumped around 0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.08 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Mereo BioPharma to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, announced that Company management will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:00am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for two weeks following the live presentation.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is now 13.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MREO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.2917 and lowest of $3.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.71, which means current price is +56.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 2249059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Needham have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -96.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -552.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,276.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -209.23. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 604.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$5,521,819 per employee.Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

There are presently around $181 million, or 52.80% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,226,673, which is approximately 54.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 6,030,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.6 million in MREO stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.22 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly -32.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 31,368,134 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,780,538 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,168,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,316,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,053,310 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 563,614 shares during the same period.