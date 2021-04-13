Market cap of Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] reaches 4.33B – now what?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] closed the trading session at $51.53 on 04/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.62, while the highest price level was $55.7869. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces March Production and Operations Updates.

Riot shares production of 187 Bitcoin for March 2021, Q1 2021 production of 491 Bitcoin, and deployment of 2,400 S19 Pro Antminers.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces an operations update that includes an unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production and an unaudited BTC holdings update, through March 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 203.30 percent and weekly performance of -9.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 1658.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 93.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.65M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 23672824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 357.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.44. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1658.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4902.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.77, while it was recorded at 50.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.29 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 98.60 and a Current Ratio set at 98.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $822 million, or 19.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3,240,635, which is approximately 331.709% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,659,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.05 million in RIOT stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $90.82 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,771,265 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 916,785 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,262,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,950,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,858,461 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 559,449 shares during the same period.