Market cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 61.77M – now what?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.3499 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced that Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen, and Amy Broidrick, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer will present on March 24, 2021 at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held March 24-25, 2021.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Presentation Details are as follows:.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -19.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QLGN stock has declined by -34.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.27% and lost -29.24% year-on date.

The market cap for QLGN stock reached $61.77 million, with 26.82 million shares outstanding and 23.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, QLGN reached a trading volume of 2541468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13.

QLGN stock trade performance evaluation

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.01. With this latest performance, QLGN shares dropped by -35.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.56 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted -5.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.75/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLGN.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.20% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 317,818, which is approximately 1.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 301,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly 85.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 425,648 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 43,417 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 721,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,902 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,768 shares during the same period.