Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 1.19B – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.91 during the day while it closed the day at $2.73. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Ideanomics Appoints Kristen Helsel Chief Revenue Officer.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Helsel as Chief Revenue Officer. Kristen will be instrumental in driving the company’s hyper-growth, performance, strategy, and alignment of the organization’s revenue-generating departments.

“Kristen has a proven track record for growing revenues in both the automotive and energy management industries, as well as building and leading high-performing sales teams. We are excited to bring someone on board with experience at the intersection between automotive and energy that is essential to successful EV adoption. Kristen joins Ideanomics at an important time when we are poised for growth in all of our markets” said Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor.

Ideanomics Inc. stock has also loss -10.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has declined by -13.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 181.44% and gained 37.19% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $1.19 billion, with 419.32 million shares outstanding and 366.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.66M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 20557134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -20.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46 million, or 4.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,046,961, which is approximately 127.308% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; M&T BANK CORP, holding 4,579,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.58 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 886.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,425,255 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,765,462 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,806,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,997,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,323 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 173,639 shares during the same period.