Market cap of GreenBox POS [GBOX] reaches 869.51M – now what?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.16%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that GreenBox POS Announces Reaching Final Terms of ChargeSavvy Acquisition.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced reaching final terms of its previously announced acquisition of ChargeSavvy LLC, a financial technology company specializing in payment processing and POS systems.

Over the last 12 months, GBOX stock rose by 5238.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $869.51 million, with 31.01 million shares outstanding and 17.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.57K shares, GBOX stock reached a trading volume of 2607734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1922.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GreenBox POS [GBOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.16. With this latest performance, GBOX shares gained by 56.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1292.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5238.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for GreenBox POS [GBOX], while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.87 and a Gross Margin at +22.06. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 363.24. Additionally, GBOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] managed to generate an average of -$278,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

1 institutional holders increased their position in GreenBox POS [NASDAQ:GBOX] by around 70,454 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBOX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,454 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.