Market cap of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] reaches 262.53M – now what?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: BTX] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.20 during the day while it closed the day at $7.91. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Howard J. Federoff, MD, PhD Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, announced the appointment of Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and President and a director as of 16 April 2021. Dr. Federoff succeeds Ronald Guido who was serving as Interim CEO and will remain on Brooklyn’s management team as Chief Development Officer.

“Dr. Federoff brings an unwavering focus on the patient as well as an outstanding record of clinical, academic and corporate achievement to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics,” said Charles Cherington, Director of Brooklyn. “Dr. Federoff’s unparalleled record of professional accomplishments and experience will be a tremendous asset to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as we advance the clinical development of IRX-2 as well as explore potential new opportunities. We look forward to working with Dr. Federoff to bring new treatment options to patients living with cancer and other serious diseases.”.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 69.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTX stock has inclined by 63.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 120.95% and gained 76.56% year-on date.

The market cap for BTX stock reached $262.53 million, with 1.48 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BTX reached a trading volume of 2263895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.38. With this latest performance, BTX shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.86% in the past year of trading.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of BTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTX stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 35,162, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in BTX stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $75000.0 in BTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:BTX] by around 44,679 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 63,574 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,993 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 63,574 shares during the same period.