Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -3.92 points on Monday, while shares priced at $41.85 at the close of the session, down -8.56%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that QuantumScape Meets Volkswagen Technical Milestone, Clearing Way for $100M Investment.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) (“QuantumScape”) announced it has successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VW”) into QuantumScape. The milestone required Volkswagen to successfully test the latest generation of QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium-metal cells in their labs in Germany. This will be the second and final closing under the May 14, 2020 stock purchase agreement between VW and QuantumScape that provided for a total $200 million investment. The closing will occur following expiration of the waiting period or other clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

“We are pleased to report that the QuantumScape cells met the technical milestones in our labs in Germany that we had previously agreed upon,” said Frank Blome, head of the Volkswagen Group’s Center of Excellence Battery Cell. “Achievement of this milestone is an important step for QuantumScape and we look forward to receiving and testing subsequent generations of cells, with the goal of getting solid-state technology into series production.”.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -50.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $45.44 and lowest of $41.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.73, which means current price is +10.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.97M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 12071569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 5.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -28.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 46.38 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

There are presently around $2,916 million, or 35.90% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.87 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $324.45 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 67,866,161 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,609,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,789,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,686,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,229,266 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,133,313 shares during the same period.