Market Analysts see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] price plunged by -18.70 percent to reach at -$0.75. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Oncolytics Biotech® and SOLTI Achieve Primary Endpoint in AWARE-1 Study.

– Pelareorep and atezolizumab synergize the anti-cancer immune response in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients.

– Pelareorep alone and with checkpoint blockade converts tumors to PD-L1 positive classification.

A sum of 3492380 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares reached a high of $4.07 and dropped to a low of $3.23 until finishing in the latest session at $3.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

ONCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.26. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -199.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$900,202 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 180,000, which is approximately 5.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 174,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in ONCY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.41 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 437,556 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 159,546 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 474,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,071,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,762 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 155,532 shares during the same period.