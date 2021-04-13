Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, up 61.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 04/12/21, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.77. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Marathon Oil Announces $500 Million Gross Debt Reduction.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced that it sent an irrevocable notice of its intention to fully redeem its currently outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.8% Senior Notes Due 2022 (the “Notes”) on April 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). This transaction will reduce gross debt by $500 million and annual cash interest expense by $14 million.

“‘s announcement represents swift follow through on our commitment to reduce our gross debt by at least $500 million in 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. “This action is a strong step toward ensuring at least 30% of our cash flow from operations is directed toward investor friendly purposes. It is also consistent with our objective to continue improving our investment-grade balance sheet through gross debt reduction and fully addresses our next significant debt maturity. We continue to believe maintaining a strong balance sheet is foundational to successfully executing our strategy of sustainable free cash flow generation and meaningful return of capital to investors across a wide range of commodity prices.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16312403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.89%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $8.49 billion, with 792.00 million shares outstanding and 787.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.04M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 16312403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 128.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $5,806 million, or 71.40% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,511,702, which is approximately 10.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,899,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.19 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $572.33 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 52,889,736 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 43,796,764 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 442,403,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,090,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,853,777 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,980,837 shares during the same period.