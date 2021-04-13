Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] Revenue clocked in at $0.27 million, down -56.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] gained 27.01% or 2.32 points to close at $10.91 with a heavy trading volume of 10213410 shares. The company report on April 12, 2021 that FDA Authorizes First Single-Use, PCR Quality Over the Counter (OTC) LUCIRA CHECK IT™ COVID-19 At-Home Test. Available Now.

Reports Preliminary 2021 First Quarter Revenue and Business Update.

Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for over the counter (OTC) sale of the LUCIRA CHECK IT™ test kit that delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home. It is authorized and available for individuals with or without symptoms and can be ordered from lucirahealth.com for $55.

If we look at the average trading volume of 533.25K shares, LHDX reached to a volume of 10213410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Lucira Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucira Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucira Health Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1519.29.

Trading performance analysis for LHDX stock

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX], while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11868.03 and a Gross Margin at -841.26. Lucira Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13884.01.

Return on Total Capital for LHDX is now -70.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.40. Additionally, LHDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] managed to generate an average of -$419,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lucira Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.