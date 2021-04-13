Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA] is -46.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ikena Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: IKNA] traded at a high on 04/12/21, posting a 7.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.20. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) (“Ikena”), a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,984,375 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Ikena from the offering were approximately $143.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Jefferies, Cowen, Credit Suisse and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The market cap for IKNA stock reached $702.28 million, with 40.83 million shares outstanding and 11.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 506.58K shares, IKNA reached a trading volume of 2965671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ikena Oncology Inc. is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IKNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.33.

How has IKNA stock performed recently?

Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.81.

Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -484.22. Ikena Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -481.36.

Return on Total Capital for IKNA is now -72.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.35. Additionally, IKNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 196.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ikena Oncology Inc. [IKNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,341,091 per employee.Ikena Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.