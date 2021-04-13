Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Stock trading around $46.35 per share: What’s Next?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Hormel Foods Spreads Love, Celebrates National PB&J Day with Donation of SKIPPY® Products.

Conscious Alliance to Feed People in Chicago and Colorado, and on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Time for Easter.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced a donation of 90,000 pounds of SKIPPY® peanut butter products to Conscious Alliance, a longtime hunger-relief partner based in Boulder, Colo. The food will be directed to those in need in the Chicago area and Colorado’s Front Range Urban Corridor, and to children living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. In the latter case, SKIPPY® products will be distributed via elementary schools on the reservation, going home with students before the schools’ spring break in late March/early April.

Over the last 12 months, HRL stock dropped by -2.15%. The one-year Hormel Foods Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.31. The average equity rating for HRL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.51 billion, with 539.91 million shares outstanding and 281.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HRL stock reached a trading volume of 2195203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $45.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HRL shares from 48 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 86.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.84, while it was recorded at 47.40 for the last single week of trading, and 48.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.26. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 15.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.15. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $47,544 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.70%.

There are presently around $10,638 million, or 44.20% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,910,894, which is approximately -0.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,090,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -1.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 10,269,530 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 14,640,526 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 204,603,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,513,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,576 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,434 shares during the same period.