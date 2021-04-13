Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain 14.58% so far this year. What now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] traded at a high on 04/09/21, posting a 3.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.05. The company report on March 25, 2021 that HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON APRIL 20, 2021.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast. Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2217691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $6.22 billion, with 153.28 million shares outstanding and 152.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 2217691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $38 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HOG shares from 39 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.70, while it was recorded at 40.97 for the last single week of trading, and 32.75 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now -0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 524.38. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,876 million, or 95.40% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: BOSTON PARTNERS with ownership of 14,730,474, which is approximately 17.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,350,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.39 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $540.77 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -1.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 15,339,804 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 15,781,175 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 108,628,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,749,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,606,288 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,974,880 shares during the same period.