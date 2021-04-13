H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] – find out why.

Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] traded at a low on 04/12/21, posting a -16.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Corrected: Pulmatrix to Regain Full Rights to PUR1800 and Narrow Spectrum Kinase Inhibitor Portfolio.

Termination of License, Development and Commercialization Agreement with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson will Return Portfolio to Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix to continue development of PUR1800 for treatment of Acute Exacerbations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD) with Phase 1b Study Ongoing with Data Expected Q4 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4799754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pulmatrix Inc. stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for PULM stock reached $62.12 million, with 36.16 million shares outstanding and 34.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PULM reached a trading volume of 4799754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Pulmatrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pulmatrix Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PULM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has PULM stock performed recently?

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.17. With this latest performance, PULM shares dropped by -28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PULM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5554, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3384 for the last 200 days.

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.06. Pulmatrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.83.

Return on Total Capital for PULM is now -53.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.53. Additionally, PULM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] managed to generate an average of -$965,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pulmatrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pulmatrix Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PULM.

Insider trade positions for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]

There are presently around $9 million, or 20.00% of PULM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PULM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,572,542, which is approximately 29.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,975,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 million in PULM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.7 million in PULM stock with ownership of nearly -1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pulmatrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM] by around 949,297 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 233,240 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,962,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,145,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PULM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,019 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 61,400 shares during the same period.