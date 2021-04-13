General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $13.59 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price plunged by -0.07 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 8, 2021 that GE Commences Registered Exchange Offer for GE Capital Funding, LLC’s 3.450% Notes due 2025, 4.050% Notes due 2027, 4.400% Notes due 2030 and 4.550% Notes due 2032.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and GE Capital Funding, LLC (“GECF”) commenced an offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of GECF’s $1,350,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.450% Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Outstanding Notes”), $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.050% Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Outstanding Notes”), $2,900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.400% Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Outstanding Notes”) and $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.550% Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Outstanding Notes” and, together with the 2025 Outstanding Notes, 2027 Outstanding Notes and 2030 Outstanding Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”), for an equal amount of the applicable series of its registered 3.450% Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Exchange Notes”), 4.050% Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Exchange Notes’), 4.400% Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Exchange Notes”) and 4.550% Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Exchange Notes” and, together with the 2025 Exchange Notes, 2027 Exchange Notes and 2030 Exchange Notes, the “Exchange Notes” and, together with the Outstanding Notes, the “Notes”). The Outstanding Notes are, and the Exchange Notes will be, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by GE.

The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical in all material respects to those of the applicable series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the transfer restrictions, restrictive legends, registration rights and additional interest provisions relating to the Original Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to fulfill the obligations of GE and GECF under the registration rights agreements entered into in connection with the issuance of the Outstanding Notes. Neither GE nor GECF will receive any proceeds from the Exchange Offer.

A sum of 41902164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 82.95M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $13.68 and dropped to a low of $13.47 until finishing in the latest session at $13.59.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.21. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74,646 million, or 63.50% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 681,876,091, which is approximately -7.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,951,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.7 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 447,831,497 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 306,194,768 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 4,738,719,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,492,745,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,033,833 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 28,585,793 shares during the same period.