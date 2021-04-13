GameStop Corp. [GME] Revenue clocked in at $5.09 billion, up 648.89% YTD: What’s Next?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] price plunged by -10.91 percent to reach at -$17.27. The company report on April 8, 2021 that GameStop Announces Slate of Director Candidates for 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ryan Cohen to Become Chairman of the Board Following Annual Meeting.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) announced that it is nominating the following six individuals to stand for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 9, 2021: Alan Attal, Larry Cheng, Ryan Cohen, Jim Grube, George Sherman and Yang Xu.

A sum of 16613753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.00M shares. GameStop Corp. shares reached a high of $163.90 and dropped to a low of $135.01 until finishing in the latest session at $141.09.

The one-year GME stock forecast points to a potential downside of -247.17. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $40.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 34.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 167.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.53. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -45.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 945.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3526.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.52, while it was recorded at 166.44 for the last single week of trading, and 48.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GameStop Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted -1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

GameStop Corp. [GME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,377 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,276,087, which is approximately -2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,217,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $728.32 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 16,002,225 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 19,491,055 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 38,054,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,547,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,063,212 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,165,567 shares during the same period.