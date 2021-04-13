For Luminex Corporation [LMNX], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ: LMNX] traded at a high on 04/12/21, posting a 12.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.03. The company report on April 13, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Luminex Corporation.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by DiaSorin S.p.A. Stockholders will receive $37.00 for each share of Luminex stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.8 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Luminex Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/lmnx/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19247277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luminex Corporation stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.19%.

The market cap for LMNX stock reached $1.72 billion, with 45.65 million shares outstanding and 44.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.76K shares, LMNX reached a trading volume of 19247277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminex Corporation [LMNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMNX shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Luminex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Luminex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LMNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminex Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMNX in the course of the last twelve months was 110.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has LMNX stock performed recently?

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.57. With this latest performance, LMNX shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.07, while it was recorded at 33.16 for the last single week of trading, and 28.07 for the last 200 days.

Luminex Corporation [LMNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminex Corporation [LMNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.62. Luminex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for LMNX is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.97. Additionally, LMNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] managed to generate an average of $11,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Luminex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luminex Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 90.00% of LMNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,163,784, which is approximately 5.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,228,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.62 million in LMNX stocks shares; and RGM CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $100.1 million in LMNX stock with ownership of nearly 7.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ:LMNX] by around 3,743,514 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,255,408 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 30,858,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,856,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,896 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,907,255 shares during the same period.